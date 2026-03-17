MP News: 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan' Set To Commence From March 19, Announces CM Mohan Yadav; ₹2,500 Crore Allocation, 10k Check Dams Across State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water conservation campaign 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan' is all set to commence from March 19 across Madhya Pradesh, announced CM Mohan Yadav on X.

The initiative aims to strengthen water conservation, recharge groundwater, conserve river water and encourage public participation in securing a sustainable future.

मध्यप्रदेश में जल गंगा संवर्धन अभियान 19 मार्च से शुरू होगा। आइए, हम सब मिलकर 100 दिवसीय अभियान में जल संरक्षण के पावन उद्देश्य में सहभागी बनें। pic.twitter.com/4VDCvJoZMS — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 17, 2026

Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and wrote, "Jal Ganga Samvardhan will commence in Madhya Pradesh on 19 March. Let us all come together and participate in the sacred objective of water conservation during this 100-day campaign."

Works worth ₹2,500 crore

Around ₹2,500 crore worth of works have been allocated across districts in Madhya Pradesh under the 'Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign.' The initiative includes the construction of over 10,000 check dams and stop dams to boost water conservation, ensuring long-term water security across urban and rural areas of the state.

Addressing a review meeting earlier, the Chief Minister described the campaign as not merely an environmental effort but a crucial pillar for the state’s development.

Water kiosks

The CM stressed the need to encourage community participation in setting up water kiosks (pyau) in rural and urban areas and directed to discourage the use of plastic bottles.

The departments of revenue, water resources, horticulture, public health engineering, Narmada Valley Development, forests, Jan Abhiyan Parishad, industries and MSME, environment, Sanskrit, women and child development, school education and agriculture development and farmers welfare will also participate.

Read Also MP News: Collector Reviews Preparations For Jal Ganga Campaign

Notably, earlier campaigns yielded positive results, and CM Yadav expressed confidence that the 2026 drive would become more impactful among the citizens.

The meeting at the Secretariat was attended by senior officials including Rajesh Rajora, Ashok Barnwal, Sanjay Dubey, Neeraj Mandloi, Deepali Rastogi, and Shivshekhar Shukla, while District Collectors joined virtually.