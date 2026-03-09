MP News: Collector Reviews Preparations For Jal Ganga Campaign | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting to ensure the successful implementation of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan was held under the chairmanship of Collector Neha Meena in Jhabua on Monday. The campaign is scheduled to begin on March 19, marking the occasion of the Hindu New Year.

During the meeting, the collector issued necessary instructions to officials of various departments regarding activities to be carried out under the campaign.

Achievements of last year’s drive were also reviewed, and emphasis was laid on strengthening water conservation and environmental protection efforts across the district.

Collector Meena directed departments to carry out activities related to water conservation, water augmentation, and environmental protection with active public participation.

She stressed the need to conserve traditional water sources such as ponds, rivers, stepwells, and other structures. Officials were also instructed to upload details of all works carried out under the campaign on the Government of India’s Jal Sanchay–Jan Bhagidari portal.

Various departments will undertake activities including pond restoration, rainwater harvesting promotion, canal cleaning, plantation drives, awareness rallies, and groundwater recharge initiatives.

Collector stresses public participation in Water Conservation

Nalkheda: Collector Preeti Yadav on Monday directed officials to make the ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan’ effective and result-oriented through public participation. The campaign, aimed at conserving and strengthening water structures, will begin in the district from March 19.

During a review meeting of time-limit letters, the collector instructed departments to prioritise repair of old water structures, construction of recharge pits and promotion of rainwater harvesting across urban bodies and gram panchayats. She also asked officials to ensure a smooth drinking water supply during the summer and repair faulty handpumps immediately.

The meeting also reviewed HPV vaccination progress, CM Helpline complaints, pension cases, wheat procurement preparations and training through the iGOT portal, while directing departments to ensure timely grievance redressal.