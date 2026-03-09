Indore News: Holi Night In City For India’s T20 World Cup Victory Against New Zealand | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed an electrifying night of celebration as thousands of cricket enthusiasts gathered at Rajwada to rejoice in India’s T20 World Cup victory against New Zealand by 96 runs.

Coinciding with the vibrant festival of Rangpanchami, the city’s iconic square transformed into a sea of tricolours, colours and cheers.

As news of India’s victory spread, crowds began pouring into Rajwada. Fans waved national flags, shouted slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and celebrated the moment with enthusiasm.

The festive spirit of Rangpanchami added even more colour to the celebrations, as people smeared gulal on each other and danced to the rhythmic beats of dhol.

Groups of young women were seen dancing joyfully in the square, celebrating the nation’s victory with bright smiles and energetic moves. Families, friends and children joined the festivities, turning the historic location into a lively carnival of pride and happiness.

Firecrackers lit up the city night sky as supporters burst crackers to celebrate the win. Cheers and music filled the air, while some fans climbed onto nearby platforms and vehicles waving flags and chanting for Team India.

Many cricket lovers described the moment as unforgettable, saying the combination of Rangpanchami and India’s World Cup victory made the celebrations even more special. Selfies, videos and live social media posts captured the vibrant atmosphere as the crowd continued celebrating late into the night.

Rajwada, illuminated with lights and surrounded by a jubilant crowd, became the centre of celebration. The night symbolised not just a cricket victory but a shared moment of national pride, unity and festive joy for the people of the city.