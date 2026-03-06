MP News: Jabalpur Administration Plans Big Water Conservation Drive | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur district administration is working fast to strengthen the drinking water system in Jabalpur, said collector Raghavendra Singh on Friday.

The Single Village Scheme, running in rural areas, is set to be completed by March 31. The Public Health Engineering department is working day and night to meet this deadline, which will bring relief to many villages facing water shortage.

Four big drinking water schemes are also being carried out in the district through Jal Nigam. Work on one scheme is going well, but the other two are moving slowly. All four schemes must be completed by October 2026. The administration is keeping a close watch and reviewing the progress regularly.

With summer approaching, the condition of hand pumps and borewells across the district is also being checked. Officials have said that wherever low water levels or faults are found, repairs will be done quickly to avoid any water crisis during the hot months.

The second phase of Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan will begin on March 20. Under this campaign, old and traditional water sources will be cleaned and revived. Recharge structures will also be built to save rainwater and raise groundwater levels.

The administration has also taken strict action against lazy contractors. A notice has been sent to one company for poor work, and others are being watched closely to ensure timely completion.