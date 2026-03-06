Bhopal News: Disposal Of Old Radiation Main Hurdle Before LINAC Installation | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The main hurdle in installing a linear accelerator (LINAC) is disposal of radiation sources from old machines in medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

The health department is preparing to install a medical LINAC in five colleges—Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa—but installation cannot proceed without proper disposal of radiation.

According to oncologists, disposal can take two to three years as the department must complete a series of formalities under protocol of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). On AERB’s instructions, company teams handle radiation disposal following strict guidelines, which takes time.

Radioactive material disposal involves isolating waste using multi-barrier systems—engineered containers, concrete and deep geological repositories—allowing radioactivity to decay to safe levels.

Dr. Shyamji Rawat, Professor at State Cancer Institute (NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur), said, “No Objection Certificate (NoC) from AERB is required before installing LINAC after disposing the radiation. All old machines need proper radiation disposal before new LINACs are installed. Health department is monitoring this.”

Commissioner (Health) Dhanraju S told Free Press, “The process is underway as per AERB protocol. We are reviewing all factors. Department will take care of radiation disposal. LINACs will be installed in all five medical colleges.”

A medical LINAC delivers external beam radiation treatment, precisely directing high-energy X-rays or electrons to destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. It accelerates electrons close to light speed to shape radiation according to a tumour’s 3D profile.