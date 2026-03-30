MP News: Jackal Safely Rescued from Farm Well in Panna Tiger Reserve; Officials Urge Safety Measures for Open Wells |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A jackal fell into a deep well in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve on Sunday morning. The Forest Department team took immediate action and safely extracted the animal.

The animal fell into a water-filled well in the Ceylon Buffer Beat under the Chandranagar Forest Range of Panna Tiger Reserve.

According to information, at approximately 9:00 AM, Ramesh Patel—a resident of the village—contacted Beat Guard Arun Kumar Sharma via mobile phone to report that a jackal had fallen into a water-filled well situated on his farmland.

This location is situated approximately 1 kilometre from Compartment No. P-554. Taking immediate note of the situation, a rescue team was mobilised.

Upon receiving the alert, a team comprising the Ceylon Buffer Beat Guard, the Range Assistant for Bhusor/Palkoha, the Range Assistant for Chandranagar Buffer, security personnel, and other forest staff members arrived at the scene.

Using available resources and ensuring minimal stress to the animal, the team successfully retrieved the jackal from the well without causing any injury. The operation was conducted with caution to prevent harm to both the animal and the rescuers.

Forest officials highlighted that such incidents are not uncommon in areas where open wells are present near forest boundaries.

Following the rescue, the jackal was found to be in perfect health and immediately ran off towards the forest. The Forest Department once again advised the villager, Ramesh Patel—as they had done previously—to construct a protective parapet around the well to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.