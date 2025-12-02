 MP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered

MP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered

Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay had instructed all officers to take strict action against theft, snatching and burglary cases by questioning recently released property offenders and tracing stolen goods. Acting on these orders, Additional SP Pallavi Shukla, CSP Ashish Jain and the Gada police team carried out the operation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur’s Gada police have busted a vehicle theft gang and arrested 4 accused, including a 16-year-old, as reported on Tuesday.

Police recovered 6 stolen two-wheelers - mostly scooters and a motorcycle - worth around ₹5 lakh from their possession.

Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay had instructed all officers to take strict action against theft, snatching and burglary cases by questioning recently released property offenders and tracing stolen goods. 

Acting on these orders, Additional SP Pallavi Shukla, CSP Ashish Jain and the Gada police team carried out the operation.

FPJ Shorts
US - UK Seal Landmark Pharma Deal, Zero-Tariff Medicine Access Gives Big Boost to India
US - UK Seal Landmark Pharma Deal, Zero-Tariff Medicine Access Gives Big Boost to India
NCLT Dismisses ₹1,080 Crore Bid By Brookfield-Backed Chronos Properties To Acquire ILFS' Flagship Bandra Kurla Complex Property
NCLT Dismisses ₹1,080 Crore Bid By Brookfield-Backed Chronos Properties To Acquire ILFS' Flagship Bandra Kurla Complex Property
'Resist Chasing Money Directly, Become A Net Contributor To Society': Elon Musk To Indian Entrepreneurs
'Resist Chasing Money Directly, Become A Net Contributor To Society': Elon Musk To Indian Entrepreneurs
All About Amar Subramanya: Apple's New Indian-Origin, Ex-Google & Microsoft AI Expert To Take Leadership Role
All About Amar Subramanya: Apple's New Indian-Origin, Ex-Google & Microsoft AI Expert To Take Leadership Role

According to information, police received a tip-off that Umar Khan and two others were moving on three numberless scooters. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh December 2, Weather Updates: Night Temperatures May Fall By 3°C; Severe Cold To Grip...
article-image

Acting on the information, the police team reached the spot and detained the three suspects identified as Umar Khan, Ashutosh Yadav and a 16-year-old boy. When questioned, they could not give satisfactory answers about the vehicles.

During further interrogation, Umar and Ashutosh admitted that they, along with the minor, had stolen four Suzuki Access scooters and one Pulsar motorcycle. 

They told police that three vehicles were with them, while one had been abandoned near Madan Mahal station after the chain broke, and another was left near Ramayan Mandir.

Read Also
Indore News: BSF Marks 61st Raising Day With Charity Drive
article-image

List of vehicles recovered 

From Umar Khan: One Pulsar motorcycle and a white Suzuki Access scooter
From the minor: One blue Suzuki Access scooter
From Ashutosh Yadav: One blue and one black Suzuki Access scooter

Separate theft cases were already registered against them at Panagar, Madan Mahal and Cantt police stations under Section 303(2) of the BNS.

During routine checking, police also caught a man riding a motorcycle without a number plate. 

He was identified as Akash Patel, a resident of Mandla. He admitted to stealing the motorcycle from near the Medical College. 

The vehicle was found to be linked to a theft case registered at Gada police station. Akash was also arrested.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Gada Station In-charge Prasanna Kumar Sharma.

Sub-Inspector Yogendra Singh, Head Constable Gyanendra Pathak and constables Gaurav Tiwari and Shailendra Patkar played key roles in arresting the accused and recovering the stolen vehicles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered

MP News: Jabalpur Police Bust Vehicle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 6 Bikes Recovered

Madhya Pradesh December 2, Weather Updates: Night Temperatures May Fall By 3°C; Severe Cold To Grip...

Madhya Pradesh December 2, Weather Updates: Night Temperatures May Fall By 3°C; Severe Cold To Grip...

National Pollution Control Day: Know How It Is Linked With Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

National Pollution Control Day: Know How It Is Linked With Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

Indore News: BSF Marks 61st Raising Day With Charity Drive

Indore News: BSF Marks 61st Raising Day With Charity Drive

MP News: Civil Supplies Corporation Pays ₹14 Crore Daily To Pay Debt, Says Minister For Food And...

MP News: Civil Supplies Corporation Pays ₹14 Crore Daily To Pay Debt, Says Minister For Food And...