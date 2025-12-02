 Indore News: BSF Marks 61st Raising Day With Charity Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore News: BSF Marks 61st Raising Day With Charity Drive

Indore News: BSF Marks 61st Raising Day With Charity Drive

Residents from both settlement zones expressed heartfelt gratitude, extended blessings, and wished good health and success to the participating BSF leadership and service teams. Personnel involved in the drive said the programme reaffirmed the force’s commitment beyond security duties — emphasising humanitarian service, unity, and public trust.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Border Security Force celebrated its 61st Raising Day on Monday, honouring its founding on December 1, 1965. On the occasion, the CSWT BSF Indore organised a large-scale community outreach programme to support underprivileged families living in Unmukt Sewa Sansthan and the Pitra Parvat.

Senior officers and field personnel from the unit personally led the distribution of essential materials including winter clothes, grocery kits, festive sweets, and ration packs, aimed at providing immediate relief ahead of the peak cold season.

Read Also
MP News: Over 2k Farmers Stage Massive Protest On Nh-52; Demand Procurement Of Crops At Minimum...
article-image

The initiative focused on uplifting marginalised sections by ensuring warmth, nutrition, and festive cheer during challenging times.

Residents from both settlement zones expressed heartfelt gratitude, extended blessings, and wished good health and success to the participating BSF leadership and service teams.

FPJ Shorts
IRB Infrastructure Approves Sale Of Delhi Mumbai Greenfield Expressway Project's Part To InvIT Fund For ₹513 Crore
IRB Infrastructure Approves Sale Of Delhi Mumbai Greenfield Expressway Project's Part To InvIT Fund For ₹513 Crore
Pakistan Unrest: Section 144 Imposed In Rawalpindi Ahead Of Mega Protest By Supporters Of Imran Khan's Party Amid His Death Rumours
Pakistan Unrest: Section 144 Imposed In Rawalpindi Ahead Of Mega Protest By Supporters Of Imran Khan's Party Amid His Death Rumours
Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Researcher Amar Subramanya As New Vice President Of AI Amid Leadership Shift
Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Researcher Amar Subramanya As New Vice President Of AI Amid Leadership Shift
National Pollution Control Day: Know How It Is Linked With Bhopal Gas Tragedy?
National Pollution Control Day: Know How It Is Linked With Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

Personnel involved in the drive said the programme reaffirmed the force’s commitment beyond security duties — emphasising humanitarian service, unity, and public trust. Officers added that such initiatives strengthen community bonds and reflect the ethos of service embedded in India’s leading security institutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Pollution Control Day: Know How It Is Linked With Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

National Pollution Control Day: Know How It Is Linked With Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

Indore News: BSF Marks 61st Raising Day With Charity Drive

Indore News: BSF Marks 61st Raising Day With Charity Drive

MP News: Civil Supplies Corporation Pays ₹14 Crore Daily To Pay Debt, Says Minister For Food And...

MP News: Civil Supplies Corporation Pays ₹14 Crore Daily To Pay Debt, Says Minister For Food And...

What Was Bhopal Gas Tragedy? Know All About The World's Worst Industrial Disaster On Its 41st...

What Was Bhopal Gas Tragedy? Know All About The World's Worst Industrial Disaster On Its 41st...

MP News: Class 5 Dropout, Tech Savvy Interstate Burglar Arrested; Used Google Maps To Mark Posh...

MP News: Class 5 Dropout, Tech Savvy Interstate Burglar Arrested; Used Google Maps To Mark Posh...