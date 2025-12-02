Indore News: BSF Marks 61st Raising Day With Charity Drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Border Security Force celebrated its 61st Raising Day on Monday, honouring its founding on December 1, 1965. On the occasion, the CSWT BSF Indore organised a large-scale community outreach programme to support underprivileged families living in Unmukt Sewa Sansthan and the Pitra Parvat.

Senior officers and field personnel from the unit personally led the distribution of essential materials including winter clothes, grocery kits, festive sweets, and ration packs, aimed at providing immediate relief ahead of the peak cold season.

The initiative focused on uplifting marginalised sections by ensuring warmth, nutrition, and festive cheer during challenging times.

Residents from both settlement zones expressed heartfelt gratitude, extended blessings, and wished good health and success to the participating BSF leadership and service teams.

Personnel involved in the drive said the programme reaffirmed the force’s commitment beyond security duties — emphasising humanitarian service, unity, and public trust. Officers added that such initiatives strengthen community bonds and reflect the ethos of service embedded in India’s leading security institutions.