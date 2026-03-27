MP News: Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Shridham Express Via Bhopal To Run With LHB Coaches | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The railway administration is expanding passenger amenities. In this regard, the decision has been made to convert the rake of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Shridham Express train, which originates/terminates and passes through West Central Railway, from ICF to LHB.

The detailed information regarding the train operating with the LHB rake is as follows:

Trains converted to LHB coaches effective from the initial date:

Train No. 12192 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Shridham Express will be effective from its originating station, Jabalpur, from May 30.

Train No. 12191 Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Shridham Express will be effective from its originating station, Nizamuddin, from May 31.

Changed LHB Coach Composition: This train will have a total of 22 LHB coaches, including 1 AC First Class, 2 AC Second Class, 5 AC Third Class, 1 AC Third Economy Class, 7 Sleeper Class, 4 General Class, 1 SLRD Class, and 1 Generator Car.

As per Railways, LHB coaches are safer and more comfortable than conventional (ICF) coaches.

They are lighter in weight, capable of operating at higher speeds, and designed to provide a more comfortable travel experience to passengers.