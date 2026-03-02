 MP News: Jabalpur Government College Student Wins Medallion For Excellence In Skill India Regional Competition; Creates Smart City Web App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A student from Government Women’s Polytechnic won a Medallion for Excellence Award while representing Madhya Pradesh in a Skill India Regional Competition on Monday.

The competition was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Jabalpur collector Raghavendra Singh honoured her after she returned to the city, he appreciated her hard work, skills, and dedication.

The girl, Aishwarya Vishwakarma, is a Computer Science student who brought pride to Sanskardhani with her achievement.

She returned with the award after competing against talented participants from different states.

Aishwarya's journey

Her success journey started with district-level competitions. When she performed well there, she moved further to the state-level round. During which, she was given the theme of 'Smart City' and had to design a web application within the fixed time limit.

She successfully created a web application with database connectivity and several useful features.

The application includes...

The web application created by her included information, about tourist places, nearby hospitals, educational institutions and other important public services. She completed the project within the given time, which too created a good impression in front of the judges.

Aishwarya is the daughter of Ashutosh Vishwakarma and Mrs. Bharti Vishwakarma, residents of New Ramnagar, Adhartal. She has been interested in computer programming since Class 9. Her early interest in coding and technology helped her build strong skills over the years.

Aishwarya said that she wants to work with the administration and the government to use technology for the betterment of society.

During the felicitation ceremony, Collector Raghvendra Singh discussed ways to improve other service applications also, like the CM Helpline and encouraged her to continue working on innovative ideas.

Her family is also proud of her as this achievement has brought pride to her institute, and the city too.

According to the teachers and officials, her success will inspire other students, especially girls, to pursue careers in technology and skill-based fields.

