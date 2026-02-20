MP News: Hindu Outfits Gather In Front Of Sihora Police Station, Recite Hanuman Chalisa After Stone Pelting On Durga Temple -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after communal clashes broke out between two communities in Madhya Pradesh’s Sihora during Durga aarti, members of Hindu outfits gathered in front of police station to protest on Friday.

During the protest, members of the Hindu groups recited the Hanuman Chalisa to express their opposition and register their protest peacefully.

Considering the tense situation, a heavy police force was deployed and the Sihora police station was turned into a security zone.

Videos of the protest have also surfaced on social media, which show hundreds of protestors sitting on the streets chanting Hanuman Chalisa, seeking action from the police.

What was the matter?

On Thursday night, both Hindus and Muslims were praying at temple and mosque respectively. During this an aarti started at Durga Temple which could be heard on the loudspeakers.

The muslims, who were offering Taraweeh at the same time, objected to the volume of loudspeakers.

This led to a dispute between the two groups.

The situation escalated as dozens of members of the Muslim community gathered and allegedly began pelting stones at the Durga Temple.

Hindu devotees retaliated. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing both groups attacking each other with sticks and stones.

The incident reportedly occurred at Azad Chowk, Ward No. 5, in Sihora. Directly opposite the Durga Temple, there was a mosque belonging to the Madina Masjid Ahle Sunnat.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a large police force was deployed to the area.

The Jabalpur Range IG, DIG, District Collector and Superintendent of Police, along with other senior police and administrative officials, reached the spot and took charge, eventually bringing the situation under control.