MP News: Hindu Groups Protest ‘Poor Management’ Of Cow Shelters In Gwalior | Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A united front of Hindu organisations and cow devotees on Monday staged a protest against the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC), alleging serious negligence in the management of government-run cow shelters.

In a memorandum submitted to the Municipal Commissioner, the protesters claimed that 20 to 25 cows were dying daily in these shelters due to inadequate facilities.

They also pointed to a shortage of ambulances and veterinarians for the treatment of sick cattle.

The agitators issued a seven-day ultimatum to the administration, demanding immediate repair and operation of non-functional ambulances, the establishment of a night-time system for removal of carcasses and a halt to the catching of pet cows.

During the protest, an elderly woman, Kavita Bhargav, made an emotional appeal to officials for the return of her cows, which she claimed were taken by the corporation.

The organisations warned of an “aggressive agitation” if their demands were not addressed within the stipulated time.

Responding to the memorandum, Additional Commissioner T Prateek Rao assured the delegation that the issues raised would be examined and prompt action taken.