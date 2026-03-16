Bhopal News: LPG Booking Jumps 25%, Supply Raised 10% | FP Photo/AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The supply of LPG cylinders has increased by 10% while booking load has risen by 20-25% at the dealers’ level in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) officials, plant operating hours have been extended from 5 pm to 10 pm and production has also increased. In March last year, LPG refill supply stood at 5,000 but this March it has risen to 6,000 at the dealers’ level.

The Bhopal district administration has constituted teams to check black marketing and ensure home delivery of LPG cylinders. Oil companies have also deployed field officers for the same purpose. A quality assurance and quality control mechanism has been activated by the oil companies.

BS Sharma, president of Akhil Bharatiya Upbhokta Congress, said, “Consumers are panicking, so booking load has increased by 20-25% in March. Despite the increase, there are long queues of consumers at gas agency shops.”

Shikharan Dakua, manager, IOC, said, “We have oil and gas QA/QC inspection mechanisms for checks at the dealers’ level. Our field officers have been deployed at dealer outlets to prevent black marketing. Plant production has increased to meet demand but panic among consumers makes the situation appear as if there is a shortage of LPG cylinders.”