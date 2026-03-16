Bhopal News: Four IPS Officers Allotted Service Years After Two-And-A-Half Months | Representative Image

Bhopal (madhya Pradesh): Four officers from the State Police Service who were inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) have finally been allotted their service years two-and-a-half months after receiving the status. All four officers were awarded IPS status in December.

A significant aspect of the allocation is that two officers from the 1998 batch of the State Police Service have been placed senior to another officer from the same batch.

In December, Vikrant Murav from the 1997 batch was awarded IPS status along with Surendra Kumar Jain, Ashish Khare and Rajesh Raghuvanshi, all from the 1998 batch. The four officers were allotted their respective service years in March.

Under the allocation, Vikrant Murav, Surendra Kumar Jain and Ashish Khare have been assigned the year 2016, while Rajesh Raghuvanshi has been assigned the year 2017. Murav has completed 27 years of service, while Jain and Khare have completed 26 years. Raghuvanshi has completed 23 years of service.

Raghuvanshi joined the service on March 20, 2001, while Surendra Kumar Jain and Ashish Khare joined on September 26, 1998.