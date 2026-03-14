Bhopal News: Women IAS Officers Not Far Behind Male Counterparts In Owning Properties

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women IAS officers are keeping pace with their male counterparts in owning properties, some even in other states such as Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Their holdings range from several lakhs to crores of rupees. Many have leased out properties and earn sizeable annual income from them. This information comes from immovable assets disclosed to the General Administration Department (GAD).

Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar Principal Secretary, Social Justice Department

Owns a 3 BHK flat (1087 sq ft) in Pune, Maharashtra, valued at Rs 98.47 lakh. She also owns another 3 BHK flat at Manasvin Friends Housing Cooperative Society, Pune, purchased jointly with husband Niranjan B Vayangankar, currently worth Rs 1.82 crore. The flat is rented out, generating an annual income of approximately Rs 4.18 lakh.

Sanskriti Jain BMC Commissioner

IAS officer from 2015 batch, currently serving as Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), owns agricultural land (converted to residential) measuring 242.55 sq meters in Hingna, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Present value is Rs 9.30 lakh.

Preeti Yadav Agar Malwa Collector

IAS 2016 batch, owns 0.165 hectare land in village Nindar, Amer Tehsil, Rajasthan, purchased through personal savings. She and her husband also took a Rs 20 lakh loan from a private bank for the purchase.

Anubha Shrivastava Principal Revenue Commissioner

IAS 2009 batch, owns a ground-floor house in Minal Residency, valued at Rs 69 lakh. The house is rented out, earning Rs 2.70 lakh annually.

Shilpa Gupta Commissioner, Directorate of Public Institution

IAS 2008 batch, sole owner of a house in Unit Number 1, Sojatiya Sheyaring Earth, Khajrana, Indore, valued at Rs 80 lakh with annual income Rs 1,06,4800. Owns a duplex in Baghsevania, Bhopal, purchased jointly with husband Ajay Gupta, worth Rs 2 crore, generating Rs 1.5 lakh annually. Together with her husband, owns flats 407 410 on the 4th floor of Tulsi Tower, Indore, worth Rs 1.45 crore, earning Rs 8.6 lakh annually.

Smita Bharadwaj Chairman, Board Office

IAS 1992 batch owns a farmhouse in Pune, Maharashtra (Rs 45 lakh), a flat in Pune (Rs 1 crore), and jointly with her mother, agricultural land in Indore valued at Rs 85 lakh.

Misha Singh Ratlam Collector

IAS 2016 batch, owns a plot in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, valued at Rs 25 lakh.

Saloni Sidana

IAS 2014 batch, owns 0.404 hectares of agricultural land in Huzur, Bhopal, jointly with husband Ashish Vashisth, valued at approximately Rs 47 lakh.

Ruchika Chauhan Gwalior Collector

IAS 2011 batch, owns a plot in Hatod, Indore, valued at Rs 37 lakh.

Rashmi Arun Shami Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Department

Does not own any property in her name.