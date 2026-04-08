MP News: High Court Orders Exhumation Of Man’s Body Buried Without Autopsy In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The body of Gayasuddin Qureshi, a resident of Jabalpur, was exhumed from his grave on Wednesday after one year. Following the High Court order, the entire action was carried out in the presence of SDM Adhartal.

After the body was exhumed, it was sent to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College for a post-mortem, which is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday.

Gayasuddin was injured in a road accident on March 26, 2025, near Bahoripar village in Narsinghpur district, his ancestral home.

He was first taken to Jabalpur and then to Nagpur for treatment, where he died on March 27, 2025. His body was buried without a post-mortem.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice AK Singh heard the case.

The court ordered that the body be exhumed by 1 pm on Wednesday and that the post-mortem be conducted the same day.

The court said the directions were necessary to ascertain the truth and that no delays would be accepted.

The court also directed the Jabalpur administration to send the body to the medical college immediately after exhumation and to complete the process under a magistrate’s supervision.

Gayasuddin’s wife, son and brother were directed to appear before the Adhartal SDM at 11 am.

The court warned that action would be taken against Kasimuddin if he failed to appear.

In court, deputy advocate general Veer Vikrant Singh, appearing for the State Government, said the petitioner himself was not cooperating in the matter.

On the other side, advocate Abhinav Umashankar Tiwari, representing the petitioner, called the death suspicious and demanded that a post-mortem be conducted.

Senior advocate Manish Dutt and advocate Mayank Sharma appeared for the interveners.