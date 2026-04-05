MP News: High Court Allows 19-Year-Old To Leave 40-Year-Old Husband, Live With Boyfriend In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A unique case came up in the Gwalior High Court where a 19-year-old woman approached the court saying that she could not live in harmony with her husband, who is 21 years older than her, and expressed her desire to live with her boyfriend.

The court granted her permission to stay with her boyfriend and appointed a monitoring arrangement to ensure her safety.

The 19-year-old, told the court that her husband, Avadhesh, aged 40, was significantly older than her, and due to the 21-year age difference, they were unable to maintain marital harmony.

She also alleged that she faced mistreatment and expressed that she did not wish to live with either her husband or her parents.

The petition related to the Habeas Corpus matter. The woman’s husband had filed a petition through advocate Suresh Pal Singh Gurjar, claiming that his wife was being unlawfully kept by her boyfriend, Anuj Kumar.

Following this, the woman was placed at the One-Stop Center for protection.

During the hearing, the woman was brought to the court from the One-Stop Center by Sub-Inspector Jitendra Singh Sikarwar, Head Constable Akhilesh Senthia and Lady Constable Bhavana.

Present in the courtroom were the woman’s parents, her husband Avadhesh, and her boyfriend Anuj. The court conducted the hearing in the presence of all parties.

The court directly asked the woman about her preference. She clearly stated that she is an adult, not under any illegal bond, and wanted to live according to her own choice.

Despite counseling by government advocate Anjali Gyannani, the woman reiterated her desire to live with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend, Anuj, assured the court that he would take full care of her and would not mistreat her in any manner.

The court allowed the woman to go with her boyfriend and appointed Anjali Gyannani along with Lady Constable Bhavana as ‘Shaurya Didi’ for six months. Their role is to remain in contact with the woman and ensure her safety, well-being, and guidance.