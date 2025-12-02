MP News: Gwalior's Khedapati Hanuman Temple Bans Short Clothes For Visitors

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Short or revealing clothes have been banned at the famous Khedapati Hanuman Temple in Gwalior from Tuesday.

The temple will now allow entry only to visitors wearing modest and full clothing.

People wearing short or revealing clothes will not be allowed inside the temple.

The temple management has put up posters saying that only those dressed in decent and covered clothes can enter.

The management said that at two major religious places in the city — Khedapati Hanuman Temple and Balaji Dham — devotees must come in proper and modest clothes.

They said many young people often visit wearing skirts, mini tops or torn clothes, which they believe goes against the dignity of the temple.

Posters with these rules have been placed inside the temple premises, and the management has asked all devotees to follow them. There is a possibility that other temples in the city may also adopt similar rules.

Many people are supporting the decision, saying that places of worship require simple and peaceful clothing, not flashy outfits.

They believe modest clothes help maintain a calm and spiritual environment in the temple.