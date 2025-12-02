 MP News: Gwalior's Khedapati Hanuman Temple Bans Short Clothes For Visitors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Gwalior's Khedapati Hanuman Temple Bans Short Clothes For Visitors

MP News: Gwalior's Khedapati Hanuman Temple Bans Short Clothes For Visitors

Posters with these rules have been placed inside the temple premises, and the management has asked all devotees to follow them. There is a possibility that other temples in the city may also adopt similar rules. Many people are supporting the decision, saying that places of worship require simple and peaceful clothing, not flashy outfits.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Short or revealing clothes have been banned at the famous Khedapati Hanuman Temple in Gwalior from Tuesday.

The temple will now allow entry only to visitors wearing modest and full clothing.

Read Also
What Was Bhopal Gas Tragedy? Know All About The World's Worst Industrial Disaster On Its 41st...
article-image

People wearing short or revealing clothes will not be allowed inside the temple.

The temple management has put up posters saying that only those dressed in decent and covered clothes can enter.

FPJ Shorts
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Clean Chit From CBFC; Major Mohit Sharma's Brother Says, 'They Were Very Quick...'
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Clean Chit From CBFC; Major Mohit Sharma's Brother Says, 'They Were Very Quick...'
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download

The management said that at two major religious places in the city — Khedapati Hanuman Temple and Balaji Dham — devotees must come in proper and modest clothes.

Read Also
National Pollution Control Day: Know How It's Linked With The Bhopal Gas Tragedy
article-image

They said many young people often visit wearing skirts, mini tops or torn clothes, which they believe goes against the dignity of the temple.

Posters with these rules have been placed inside the temple premises, and the management has asked all devotees to follow them. There is a possibility that other temples in the city may also adopt similar rules.

Many people are supporting the decision, saying that places of worship require simple and peaceful clothing, not flashy outfits.

They believe modest clothes help maintain a calm and spiritual environment in the temple.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Gwalior's Khedapati Hanuman Temple Bans Short Clothes For Visitors

MP News: Gwalior's Khedapati Hanuman Temple Bans Short Clothes For Visitors

Hriday Drishyam 2025: Bhopal Set To Host 3-Day Musical Extravaganza This December - Performers,...

Hriday Drishyam 2025: Bhopal Set To Host 3-Day Musical Extravaganza This December - Performers,...

MP News: Posing As Colonel, Man Dupes Retired Soldier Of ₹15 Lakh In Name Of Army Recruitment For...

MP News: Posing As Colonel, Man Dupes Retired Soldier Of ₹15 Lakh In Name Of Army Recruitment For...

MPPSC To Conduct Food & Safety Officer Recruitment Exam On Dec 14; 48k Candidates To Compete For 67...

MPPSC To Conduct Food & Safety Officer Recruitment Exam On Dec 14; 48k Candidates To Compete For 67...

MP News: Massive Fire Erupts At Garment Factory In Jabalpur; Loss Of ₹1 Crore Estimated -- VIDEO

MP News: Massive Fire Erupts At Garment Factory In Jabalpur; Loss Of ₹1 Crore Estimated -- VIDEO