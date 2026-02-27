 MP News: Govt Primary School Teacher Booked For Molesting Minor Girls In Orccha
A government primary school teacher in Orchha Road, MP, has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly misbehaving with minor girls. Students reportedly went home crying and informed their families. Villagers confronted the teacher and called police. He denied the allegations, citing a local dispute. Police registered a case based on the children’s statements and began investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Orchha (Madhya Pradesh): A government primary school teacher was booked under the POCSO Act following allegations of inappropriate behaviour with minor girl students in Madhya Pradesh’s Orccha, on Friday.

According to information, the incident was reported from a primary school located in the Harijan locality of Dhori village.

The crying girls narrated their ordeal to their family members, who then approached police station.

However, the teacher denied the allegations saying the parents had issues regarding mid-day meals and the allegations were made-up.

The kin said the children returned home crying on Thursday afternoon and said that the teacher, identified as Sanjeev Chaturvedi, behaved inappropriately with them in the classroom. 

The families said similar complaints were made earlier as well.

Taking the matter seriously, the villagers reached the school the next afternoon and questioned the teacher. 

Kin called Dail 112

They also called Dial 112, after which police took the teacher to Orchha Road police station for questioning. A large number of villagers gathered at the police station.

During questioning, the teacher claimed that there was a dispute with local residents over the school’s mid-day meal arrangements and alleged that the accusations were linked to that issue.

Based on the statements of the children, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and charges of molestation late Wednesday night. 

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

