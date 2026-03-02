MP News: Govt Clerk Found Injured On Road Dies In Bhind; Family Accuses Friends Of Murder Over Alcohol | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old man was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind for alcohol.

The deceased, identified as Ali Mohammad Qureshi, also known as Sameer, was a resident of Lashkar Road and worked as a clerk in the Women and Child Development Department.

His family alleged murder, meanwhile police have launched an investigation.

According to preliminary information, Qureshi had gone with friends to a house on Rani Tal Road for a liquor party. However, the liquor ran out during the party.

When the liquor reportedly ran out, he and his companions went to a nearby house where illegal liquor was allegedly being sold. A dispute reportedly broke out there, escalating into a physical assault.

It is reported that after the assault, his friends fled the scene and left Sameer there. Locals, finding his body lying in the street, informed the police.

Police arrived at the scene, identified the body, and after conducting a Panchnama, sent it for post-mortem.

The family alleges that a dispute arose over money and that his friends killed him.

According to police reports, serious injuries were found on the deceased's body. Police have detained two to three suspects and begun questioning them.

Tensions prevailed in the area after the incident was reported.

Samir's wife alleges that her husband had a previous financial dispute with a man identified as Chhotu Bhardwaj.

She claimed her husband was lured from home and murdered, demanding an impartial probe and strict action against those responsible. She has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and strict action against the culprits.

TI Brajendra Singh Sengar stated that whether the death resulted from a fight during the liquor party is under investigation. Further action will be taken after receiving the complaint from the family members of the deceased.

Police say that the real cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report and investigation. At present the investigation of the entire matter is going on.