MP News: Freight Train Hits 6 At Jabalpur's Madan Mahal Railway Station; Woman Dead, Child Critical | Representative Image

Bhopal ( Madhya Pradesh): A major accident occurred at Jabalpur’s Madan Mahal railway station on Saturday night around 10:58 pm, in which 6 people were hit by a frieght train, killing a woman and leaving a child critical.

According to information, six people were crossing the tracks to reach the opposite platform instead of using the foot-over bridge when they were hit by a freight train arriving from Jabalpur station.

Three women and three children sustained serious injuries, while one woman died on the spot.

According to the GRP police, the deceased was identified as 30-year-old Pushpa Soni.

Pushpa, worked in the laundry department of the West Central Railway.

The other injured were identified as -

22-year-old Shivani Patel, wife of Rahul Patel, resident of Mudiya Dada Maharaj village, Narsinghpur district;

40-year-old Nanhi Bai, wife of Gulab Singh Lodhi, resident of Nayagram, Narsinghpur district;

4-year-old Reeti Patel, daughter of Rahul Patel;

and 2-year-old Indrajit Patel, daughter of Rahul Patel.

Additionally, a 4-year-old boy, who has not yet been identified, is in critical condition.

All the injured were immediately rushed to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The four-year-old boy is in critical condition and has been admitted to the neurosurgery department.

Eyewitness vendor Shubham Jaiswal said he heard screams and found women and children lying on the tracks. He and other vendors helped move the injured to the platform and rushed them to the hospital. Ambulance driver Nikit Paroha confirmed that first aid was provided before shifting them.

Senior officials from GRP, RPF, and local police visited the spot. GRP Station Incharge Sanjeevani Rajput said the victims crossed the tracks instead of using the FOB and this led to the accident.

A detailed inquiry is underway to check if negligence was involved.

The Jabalpur Collector has ordered proper medical care for the injured, and officials are monitoring the situation.