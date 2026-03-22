 MP News: Four Police Personnel Suspended In Guna Cash ‘Settlement’ Case
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MP News: Four Police Personnel Suspended In Guna Cash ‘Settlement’ Case

Four police personnel, including a station in-charge, were suspended in Guna after allegations that they seized ₹1 crore during a vehicle check and released it after taking a ₹20 lakh bribe. The incident surfaced after procedural lapses came to light. A detailed probe has been ordered to investigate the suspected cash settlement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 22, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
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MP News: Four Police Personnel Suspended in Guna Cash ‘Settlement’ Case |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A major controversy has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna after allegations that police personnel seized ₹1 crore during a vehicle check and later released it following a bribe.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Ruthiyai outpost under Dharnavada police station on National Highway-46 during the intervening night of Friday. A Scorpio SUV with a Gujarat registration number was stopped, and a search allegedly led to the recovery of cash worth around ₹1 crore.

Instead of following due procedure by informing senior officials or the Income Tax Department, the police team allegedly entered into a “settlement” with the trader. Sources claim ₹20 lakh was taken as a bribe, allowing the vehicle to leave with the remaining ₹80 lakh.

The case took a dramatic turn when reports emerged that the police later returned the ₹20 lakh after receiving a phone call from a senior IPS officer in Gujarat, further deepening suspicion.

As the issue escalated, Amit Sanghi conducted a late-night inspection at Dharnavada police station and the Ruthiyai outpost. He questioned the personnel involved and examined official records.

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Prima facie, procedural lapses were found, particularly the failure to officially record such a large cash seizure. Following this, four police personnel, including the Station In-charge, were suspended.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered to determine accountability and uncover the full facts of the case.

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