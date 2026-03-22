MP News: Four Police Personnel Suspended in Guna Cash ‘Settlement’ Case |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A major controversy has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna after allegations that police personnel seized ₹1 crore during a vehicle check and later released it following a bribe.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Ruthiyai outpost under Dharnavada police station on National Highway-46 during the intervening night of Friday. A Scorpio SUV with a Gujarat registration number was stopped, and a search allegedly led to the recovery of cash worth around ₹1 crore.

Instead of following due procedure by informing senior officials or the Income Tax Department, the police team allegedly entered into a “settlement” with the trader. Sources claim ₹20 lakh was taken as a bribe, allowing the vehicle to leave with the remaining ₹80 lakh.

The case took a dramatic turn when reports emerged that the police later returned the ₹20 lakh after receiving a phone call from a senior IPS officer in Gujarat, further deepening suspicion.

As the issue escalated, Amit Sanghi conducted a late-night inspection at Dharnavada police station and the Ruthiyai outpost. He questioned the personnel involved and examined official records.

Prima facie, procedural lapses were found, particularly the failure to officially record such a large cash seizure. Following this, four police personnel, including the Station In-charge, were suspended.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered to determine accountability and uncover the full facts of the case.