MP News: Four Pairs Of Special Trains To Run From Bhopal Division On Holi

MP News: Four Pairs Of Special Trains Will Run From Bhopal Division On Holi | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To clear additional passenger rush during the Holi festival, the Railway Administration will operate four pairs of special trains from the Bhopal Division. Passengers can book tickets for these Holi special trains at any computerized reservation centre or online through the IRCTC website.

The details of the special trains are as follows:

1) Train No. 02192/02191 Rewa–Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Superfast Special (One Trip Each)

Train No. 02192 Rewa–Rani Kamalapati Special will depart from Rewa on February 28 at 12:30 PM and arrive at Rani Kamalapati Station at 9:15 PM the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 02191 Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Special will depart from Rani Kamalapati Station on February 28 at 10:15 PM and arrive at Rewa Station at 7:30 AM the next day.

2) Train No. 02186/02185 Rewa–Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Superfast Special (Two Trips Each)

Train No. 02186 Rewa–Rani Kamalapati Special will depart from Rewa on March 2 and March 3 at 12:30 PM and reach Rani Kamalapati Station at 9:15 PM on the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 02185 Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Special will depart from Rani Kamalapati Station on March 2 and March 3 at 10:15 PM and reach Rewa Station at 7:30 AM the following day.

3) Train No. 01704/01703 Bhopal–Rewa–Bhopal Special (One Trip Each)

Train No. 01704 Bhopal–Rewa Special will depart from Bhopal on March 5 at 10:30 AM and arrive at Rewa Station at 8:45 PM the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 01703 Rewa–Bhopal Special will depart from Rewa Station on March 5 at 10:20 PM and arrive at Bhopal Station at 9:05 AM the next day.

4) Train No. 01667/01668 Rani Kamalapati–Danapur–Rani Kamalapati Special (Two Trips Each)

Train No. 01667 Rani Kamalapati–Danapur Special will depart from Rani Kamalapati Station at 2:25 PM on February 27 and March 2 and arrive at Danapur Station at 8:45 AM the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 01668 Danapur–Rani Kamalapati Special will depart from Danapur Station at 11:15 AM on February 28 and March 3 and arrive at Rani Kamalapati Station at 8:55 AM the following day.