MP News: Four Friends Injured After Speeding Car Crashes Into Pole & Falls Into Ditch On Dumna Airport Road In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four friends were injured after a speeding car crashed into an electric pole and fell into a ditch in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Dumna Airport Road in Jabalpur early in the morning.

According to information, the four friends were travelling in the car and heading towards Dumna Airport when the accident happened.

The car was reportedly moving at high speed when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

Soon after losing control, the car went off the road and crashed into an electric pole. Due to the strong impact, the vehicle then fell into a ditch beside the road. The front part of the car was damaged in the accident.

Despite the crash, all four people inside the car survived and suffered minor injuries. After the accident, the friends managed to come out of the damaged car by themselves and reached the road.

Local people nearby noticed the incident and informed the police. A police team from Dumna Chowki Police soon reached the spot.

Police officials inspected the accident site and collected details about the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation has been started to understand how the accident happened.

Police said that the car appears to have been moving at a high speed, which may have led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Authorities have advised people to drive carefully and follow traffic rules to avoid such accidents.

Police officials said that the people inside the car were fortunate to survive the accident. They added that the vehicle was moving at a very high speed, and such crashes can often lead to serious injuries or even loss of life.

However, in this case, the four friends escaped with only minor injuries despite the strong impact.