MP News: Finance Department Issues Order To Do Recovery From Pensioners | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The additional amount taken by the employees under the anomalous pay scale will be recovered from them even after their retirement.

The finance department issued an order in this regard on Monday.

According to the order of the additional chief secretary of the finance department, Manish Rastogi, the extra amount will be recovered from the employees who gave an undertaking before their retirement for it.

Those who did not give any undertaking would not be harassed, the order said.

Rastogi asked the director (pension) and all pension officers across the state to follow the SC order on the extra amount paid to the employees under the anomalous pay scale.

According to the SC order, the government can recover the extra amount from the employees, who may have retired.

To keep away from recovery, the retired employees are moving the courts. As a result, the number of court cases is rising.