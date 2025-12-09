 MP News: Farmer Drinks Poison At Public Hearing Over Land Dispute At Guna Collectorate--VIDEO
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer consumed poison during a public hearing at the collectorate after being troubled for years by land grabbers who had taken over his ancestral land in Guna on Tuesday.

A video from the spot shows the farmer lying on the ground with foam coming out of his mouth, while police personnel quickly lift him and take him away for treatment.

According to information, the incident took place on Tuesday when the farmer, who had come from the Miyana police station area, suddenly drank poison inside the collectorate premises.

Soon after, he collapsed on the ground, creating panic among the people present.

Police officers on duty immediately rushed to help him, gave him water, supported him as he fell, and tried to make him vomit.

He was then taken to the district hospital in an ambulance. Doctors later said that he is now out of danger.

The farmer, identified as Arjun Singh Dhimar from Sagoria village, had been struggling for the last four years due to alleged illegal occupation of his land by local strongmen.

Despite submitting several complaints to the administration, he did not receive any relief. The long wait, repeated threats, and lack of action had left him mentally exhausted.

A complaint was submitted earlier to the Superintendent of Police, where Arjun had stated that some men had forcibly taken over his agricultural land (Survey No. 315/17/2) and were not allowing him to cultivate it.

He also mentioned that even though a court had issued a stay order on the land in September 2025, the accused continued to ignore the order.

Arjun also claimed that the men threatened to kill him and even warned that they would cut off his legs if he stepped onto the land. Feeling helpless, frustrated, and ignored by the system, he took this extreme step during the public hearing.

