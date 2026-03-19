MP News: ‘Don’t File Case, Just Find My God’ Woman Announces Reward For Missing Idol In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh):A woman in Gwalior has announced a reward for anyone who helps find the missing idol of Laddu Gopal that she lost nearly two months ago on Wednesday.

However, she requested the police not to register a written complaint. She said if legal action is taken, the idol might have to be presented in the police station or court, and she does not want her God to face such trouble.

According to information, the incident took place on January 29 in the Alkapuri area. Even after searching for nearly two months, the idol could not be found.

On March 18, Wednesday, the woman announced a reward for anyone who helps find it, though she did not reveal the reward amount.

The woman, Vijaya Sharma, said she had gone to the market with her sister for shopping and had taken the idol of Laddu Gopal with her. During the visit, the idol accidentally fell somewhere and got lost.

She said the idol is very special to her as it is connected to her mother’s memories. Her mother had given her the idol about 30 years ago. After her mother passed away five years ago, the idol became one of the most precious things she had.

Vijaya said she feels very sad that she could not keep safe the last memory of her mother.

She searched the market and nearby areas for many days, but when she could not find it, she went to the Kotwali police station to seek help.

She said the small idol, about number-one size, was kept in a small decorative palanquin. She is still trying to find it and is showing its photo to people in the area, requesting anyone who finds it or has information to return it.

CSP Manish Yadav said that finding a missing idol in such cases can be difficult, but police are still trying to gather information in nearby areas.