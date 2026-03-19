MP News: Patwari Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹50K Bribe In Exchange Of Releasing Compensation Under Ken-Betwa Link Project In Chhatarpur

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Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. He demanded a fat bribe from a villager in exchange of releasing compensation under displacement package for Ken-Betwa project.

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police team from Sagar set up the trap acting on a tip-off.

The accused, Rahul Agrawal, was arrested from the collectorate premises while allegedly accepting the bribe from a woman whose village is affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project.

According to officials, the complainant, 43-year-old Shagunti Bai Saur from Neguwan village in the Kishangarh area, was supposed to receive around ₹12.50 lakh as compensation under the displacement package of the project.

The woman alleged that Patwari Rahul Agrawal demanded ₹1.50 lakh to release the compensation amount. She claimed that the accused repeatedly pressured her for money and even threatened that the compensation amount would be cancelled if she did not pay.

Due to fear, the woman said she had already given ₹40,000 to the patwari earlier. However, the demand continued. Troubled by the pressure, she later filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police.

Lokayukta plans trap

After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta team planned a trap operation. On Thursday, the team caught the patwari red-handed while he was accepting ₹50,000 from the complainant inside the collectorate premises.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Inspector Roshni Jain along with team members Shafeeq Khan, Yashwant Singh, Arvind Nayak, Raghvendra Singh, Adesh Tiwari and Goldy Pasi.

Meanwhile, the accused patwari has denied the allegations. Rahul Agrawal claimed that he has been falsely implicated and said he did not take any bribe.

He also demanded that CCTV footage from the collectorate premises be checked to verify the incident.

Lokayukta officials, however, said that the accused had been repeatedly pressuring the woman for money.

After confirming the complaint, the team carried out the trap and arrested him while accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.