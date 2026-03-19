MP News: Shocking! Man Slits Own Throat, Inflicts Multiple Knife Injuries In Dhar

MP News: Man Slits Own Throat, Inflicts Multiple Knife Injuries In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A blood-soaked body of a youth was found at Anand Chaupati in Dhar on Thursday morning. Shocked at the sight, early-morning walkers informed the police.

According to CSP Sujaval Jagga, police received information about the death of an unidentified man at Anand Chaupati around 5:30 am.

CSP Jagga, along with Kotwali police in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan and the police team, reached the spot immediately.

Preliminary investigation identified the deceased as Kunal Joshi, 35, a resident of Anand Chaupati.

Police sealed the area, called a forensic team, and questioned locals to further the investigation.

Initially, the case appeared to be a murder. However, after reviewing CCTV footage, police discovered that Joshi had inflicted the injuries on himself.

The footage shows Joshi walking to the Chaupati, standing nervously at the intersection, and glancing around under apparent mental distress. He then pulled out a knife and began injuring himself.

Despite being critically wounded, he managed to reach a nearby shop and sit on the pavement. He removed his clothes and continued to inflict multiple knife injuries to his neck, until he gradually collapsed and became motionless. By morning, the area was splattered with blood.

CSP Jagga revealed that Joshi had struggled with alcohol addiction and prolonged mental stress. Police are continuing a thorough investigation into the incident from all possible angles.