MP News: Congress' Mukesh Malhotra To Remain MLA From Vijaypur After Supreme Court Sets Aside MP High Court Order Declaring BJP's Ramniwas Rawat As Winner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has allowed Mukesh Malhotra to continue as an MLA from the Vijaypur Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had cancelled his election. The court said he had hidden information about criminal cases and declared BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat as the winner.

After this, Malhotra asked for time to appeal in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has now set aside the High Court’s order and allowed Malhotra to remain an MLA for now.

However, the court has put some conditions until the final decision is made.

The key conditions were:

Mukesh Malhotra will not be allowed to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

He will not receive salary and allowances as an MLA until the final verdict.

After getting relief, Malhotra said he respects the Supreme Court’s decision and called it a victory of the people of Vijaypur.

He also said that even without salary or funds, he will continue working for the development of his area and raise issues in the assembly.

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Jitu Patwari reacts

After the decision, Congress leader Jitu Patwari reacted on social media. He said this is a victory of truth, justice, democracy, and the Constitution. He also called it a victory of the people and thanked the Supreme Court.

यह सत्य,

न्याय, लोकतंत्र,

संविधान की विजय है!

यह जनता-जनमत की जीत है!



माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विजयपुर विधानसभा सीट पर कांग्रेस के जुझारू, ऊर्जावान विधायक श्री मुकेश मल्होत्रा जी की विधायकी को बरकरार रखा है! मैं शीर्ष अदालत का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूं!



इस ऐतिहासिक निर्णय से… https://t.co/glMaY7L7Sr — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) March 19, 2026

Notably, the Gwalior Bench of the MP High Court had declared Malhotra’s election null and void (invalid) for hiding a criminal case. The court then declared BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat as the winner. Immediately after this, Malhotra filed an application in the High Court asking for time to file an appeal.

The High Court clarified in its order that Mukesh Malhotra had a period of 15 days to approach the Supreme Court.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for July 23.