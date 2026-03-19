 MP News: Congress' Mukesh Malhotra To Remain MLA From Vijaypur After Supreme Court Sets Aside MP High Court Order Declaring BJP's Ramniwas Rawat As Winner
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HomeBhopalMP News: Congress' Mukesh Malhotra To Remain MLA From Vijaypur After Supreme Court Sets Aside MP High Court Order Declaring BJP's Ramniwas Rawat As Winner

MP News: Congress' Mukesh Malhotra To Remain MLA From Vijaypur After Supreme Court Sets Aside MP High Court Order Declaring BJP's Ramniwas Rawat As Winner

The Supreme Court of India allowed Mukesh Malhotra to continue as MLA from Vijaypur Assembly constituency, setting aside an earlier order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court that had cancelled his election. However, he cannot vote in Rajya Sabha polls or receive MLA salary until the final verdict. The next hearing is on July 23.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has allowed Mukesh Malhotra to continue as an MLA from the Vijaypur Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had cancelled his election. The court said he had hidden information about criminal cases and declared BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat as the winner.

After this, Malhotra asked for time to appeal in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has now set aside the High Court’s order and allowed Malhotra to remain an MLA for now.

However, the court has put some conditions until the final decision is made.

The key conditions were:

Mukesh Malhotra will not be allowed to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

He will not receive salary and allowances as an MLA until the final verdict.

After getting relief, Malhotra said he respects the Supreme Court’s decision and called it a victory of the people of Vijaypur.

He also said that even without salary or funds, he will continue working for the development of his area and raise issues in the assembly.

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Jitu Patwari reacts

After the decision, Congress leader Jitu Patwari reacted on social media. He said this is a victory of truth, justice, democracy, and the Constitution. He also called it a victory of the people and thanked the Supreme Court.

Notably, the Gwalior Bench of the MP High Court had declared Malhotra’s election null and void (invalid) for hiding a criminal case. The court then declared BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat as the winner. Immediately after this, Malhotra filed an application in the High Court asking for time to file an appeal.

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The High Court clarified in its order that Mukesh Malhotra had a period of 15 days to approach the Supreme Court.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for July 23.

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