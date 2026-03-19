Bhopal News: I Am Neither Tired Nor Retired; Digvijaya Singh In Parliament

Bhopal News: I Am Neither Tired Nor Retired; Diggi In Parliament | Representative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “I am neither tired nor retired. I will go on working,” said Digvijaya Singh, quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Parliament during his speech on Wednesday. His Rajya Sabha tenure is ending in June. He also quoted Kabir, “Na Kahu Se Dosti, Na Kahu Se Bair”.

Narrating his life journey, he said, “People might be surprised to learn that during my student days, I had absolutely no involvement with politics.

However, circumstances unfolded in such a way that at the age of 22, I became the chairperson of the municipality. By the age of 30, I became an MLA, at 33, a Member of Parliament, and subsequently, at 40, I became the Chief Minister.”

He claimed that throughout his life, he has never compromised on his ideology.

He said, “In my political career, I have never harboured bitterness towards anyone. While differences of opinion often arose, I never allowed them to evolve into personal animosity. I maintain cordial relationships even with those whose ideologies I do not agree with.”

He disagreed with the functioning in Parliament or Legislative Assemblies, saying, “The foundation of democracy lies in dialogue and deliberation within the House.”