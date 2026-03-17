Bhopal News: Cabinet Okays ₹4.525 Crore For Public Works Department, Road Projects

Bhopal News: Cabinet Okays ₹4.5 Crore For Public Works Department, Road Projects | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved projects worth Rs 4,525 crore for various development works of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Administrative approval of Rs 945.20 crore was granted for a four-lane elevated corridor between Chimanganj Mandi and Indore Gate in Ujjain city, along with a two-lane elevated corridor from Nikas Chauraha to Indore Gate.

A sum of Rs 7.38 crore was approved for continuation of the grant scheme for development under public participation from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

The Cabinet also approved continuation of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Programme from April 1, 2026 to March 2028.

Additionally, Rs 1,543 crore was sanctioned for continuation of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Programme-6 from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031, while Rs 1,476 crore was approved for Programme-7 for the same period.

Over Rs 200 crore was sanctioned for maintenance of government houses and rest houses from April 1, 2026 to March 2031.

Further, Rs300.70 crore was approved for maintenance of government offices, including Satpura Bhawan, Vindhyanchal Bhawan and Shaurya Smarak, for the same period.

Other key Cabinet decisions

Approved Rs 40 bonus per quintal on Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat

Cleared amendments in Madhya Pradesh Work Allocation Rules

Approved changes in procurement rules under the Finance Department

Approved amendment in schedule of Madhya Pradesh Work Rules

Approved renaming of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department as Gau Palan and Pashupalan Department

Sanctioned Rs 228.42 crore for the Panwar Micro Irrigation Project