Bhopal News: Honey Trap Racket; Two More Members Arrest | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Koh-e-Fiza police on Monday arrested two more members of a honey trap and extortion gang that had been targeting people across the city by luring them through a woman and then blackmailing them.

With the latest arrests, the total number of suspects held in the case has increased to eight. Police are continuing the search for six other members of the gang including the woman who allegedly lured victims.

Koh-e-Fiza police station incharge KG Shukla said the newly arrested suspects had been identified as Pradyuman and Raanga, both residents of Vajpai Nagar. Police said the duo were active members of the so-called illegal gang and were directly involved in the kidnapping, assault and blackmailing of complainant Rakesh Khemaniya.

Investigators said the suspects played a role in abducting the victim after he was lured to a location by a woman, where he was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a false rape case. The gang had demanded Rs 8 lakh from him and eventually released him after taking Rs 50,000.

Earlier, police arrested six members namely Abhishek Upadhyay, Akash alias Bhura Haddi, Ram Thakur, Abhishek Meena, Neeraj Khange and Amit Oswal. Bhura Haddi is known to have a long criminal record with 31 serious cases registered against him.

Police said efforts were underway to trace six more suspects who are still absconding, including the woman member Saanvi, who allegedly played a key role in trapping victims. Meanwhile, the fiancée of prime suspect Bhura Haddi has also come under the scanner and is being questioned regarding her bank transactions.