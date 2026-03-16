Bhopal News: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere In Plea On Mercury Leakage Risk | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a plea alleging risk of contamination of land and groundwater due to possible leakage of mercury from incinerated waste linked to Bhopal gas tragedy.

The Supreme Court asked Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangharsh Sahyog Samiti to approach Madhya Pradesh High Court with its concerns regarding the disposal of hazardous residual ash left after the incineration of toxic waste from Union Carbide India Ltd (UCIL) plants site in Bhopal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi allowed the petitioner, Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangharsh Sahyog Samiti, an organisation representing victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, to approach High Court with material indicating apprehensions of mercury leakage.

The petitioner relied on a report by Dr Asif Qureshi of IIT Hyderabad, which stated that a large quantity of mercury was present in the incinerated material, raising the risk of groundwater contamination and environmental damage around the disposal site. Disposing of the petition, the bench observed that the matter can be examined by the High Court.

In 2015, about 15 kilograms of mercury was found in the residual soil. The residue was incinerated following High Court s order and a report claimed there was no mercury in the residue.

Questioning this report, the petitioner relied on recent research by Dr Asif Qureshi of IIT Hyderabad, which flagged that mercury was not properly measured in the trial run report, advocate Anuj Kapoor, appearing for the petitioner, told Free Press. The bench pointed out that the oversight committee tasked with supervising the process was yet to respond to Qureshi s report.