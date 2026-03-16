Bhopal News: Railway Staff Beats Traffic Cop For Stopping Bus On Kolar Road; VIDEO Of Clash Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic police constable was allegedly beaten by a group of railway employees after he stopped their bus for checking near D-Mart in Bhopal on Sunday evening.

The incident took place in the Kolar area where constable Sarjeet Yadav was on traffic duty.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the traffic police constable can be seen with his shirt open while passengers are seen talking to him as an argument continues between them.

Watch the video below :

Why was the bus stopped?

Around 6:30 pm, he stopped a bus after noticing that a banner on it was covering the number plate and because heavy vehicles are not allowed to enter the city between 5 pm and 9 pm.

After the bus stopped, several passengers got down and told the constable they were railway employees. An argument started when they questioned the reason for stopping the bus.

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Clash Erupts Between Railway Officials And Traffic Police After Cops Stop Their Bus #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/9ZixwebMAG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 16, 2026

The passengers said they were railway employees. The constable told them that heavy vehicles are not allowed to enter the city between 5 pm and 9 pm. He also pointed out that a banner on the bus was covering the number plate.

After this, some railway staff got angry and started arguing with the constable. Police said that during the argument, a few railway employees caught the constable’s collar and pushed him.

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The constable then started recording the incident on his mobile phone. During the scuffle, the situation became tense and there was pushing and fighting on the road.

Seeing the situation, a traffic SI and a Dial-112 team reached the spot and took two railway employees into custody.

Railway staff, however, alleged that the constable behaved badly with them while stopping the bus, which led to the argument and later the scuffle on the road. They claimed the dispute started after they questioned the reason for stopping the vehicle.

After videos of the incident surfaced on social media, Mayur Khandelwal ordered an inquiry into the matter. Police said the videos and statements from both sides will be examined, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.