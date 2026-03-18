MP News: Jhabua Collector Urges Online Cooperation For Livestock Data | Representative Image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A joint meeting of the District Animal Welfare Committee and the Digital Livestock Mission Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairpersonship of Collector Neha Meena.

The meeting focused on strengthening veterinary services and improving livestock management through effective utilisation of resources and digital initiatives.

Collector Meena directed officials to use Animal Welfare Committee funds to procure essential items such as tables and chairs and to carry out repairs of equipment at district veterinary hospitals and dispensaries. She also instructed construction of toilets in institutions lacking such facilities and ensured availability of basic supplies at all government veterinary centres.

During the Digital Livestock Mission review, officials were asked to upload livestock data — including artificial insemination, pregnancy testing, calf production and vaccination — on the designated portal to improve transparency and data monitoring.

The Collector urged livestock owners to cooperate with veterinary staff by providing OTPs for online data entry.

CEO Jitendra Singh Chauhan, ASP Pratipal Singh Mahobia, Deputy Director Dr AS Diwakar and other officials were present.