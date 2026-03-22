MP News: Cop’s Son’s House Burgled In Jabalpur, Valuables Worth ₹80 Lakh Looted | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): 3 thieves broke into a cop's house and burgled gold and silver jewellery, along with cash worth ₹80 lakhs in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The theft unfolded in Arnav Vihar Colony under the jurisdiction of Tilwara Police Station at the residence of Rahul Mishra, son of Head Constable P.D. Mishra, who is posted at the Traffic Police Station at Malviya Chowk.

According to reports, Rahul and his wife were out of town when the incident occurred. Late at night, unidentified thieves broke open the main door and ransacked the house.

The thieves forced open the cupboards to steal the gold and silver jewellery as well as the cash. It is reported that the three thieves executed the entire operation in a mere 24 minutes before fleeing the scene. Upon learning of the incident, he immediately informed his family members, who subsequently alerted the police.

Local residents have questioned the effectiveness of police patrolling, alleging that routine checks are limited to main roads while interior residential areas remain largely unattended. They believe that proper

Upon learning of the incident, he immediately informed his family members, who subsequently alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, the Tilwara Police arrived at the scene and registered a case against the unidentified accused individuals. A fingerprint and dog squad team was also summoned for the investigation. The police have obtained some crucial leads, and the search for the accused is ongoing.

It is reported that the thieves' movements were captured on CCTV cameras, and efforts are underway to identify them based on this footage.