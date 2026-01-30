 MP News: Contract Policy 2023 To Be Implemented, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that the Contract Policy-2023, prepared before the Vidhan Sabha elections, will be fully implemented for contractual workers. Addressing a conference in Bhopal, he said the government is working to absorb contractual employees with over 10 years of experience into 50% of regular posts.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the contract policy-2023 prepared before the Vidhan Sabha election for the contractual workers will be literally carried out.

Yadav made the statement at a conference of the contractual workers on Friday.

The government is working on absorbing the contractual workers, who have more than ten years of experience in 50% regular posts, and more work will be done in this direction, he said.

Under the contract policy-2023, rules will be made for giving NPS, gratuity, health insurance benefits, and appointment on the compassionate ground to the contractual workers, the Chief Minister said. There will be provisions for punishment for the contractual workers under the CCA rule 1965, 1966, he said.

A committee set up under the additional chief secretary will solve the problems of the contractual workers within time limit, he said. The representatives of the contractual workers will be included in the committee, he said.

According to the contract policy, the contractual workers will be treated on a par with the employees of the Atma Yojna of the agriculture department, district e-governance society, and district rehabilitation centre for the physically challenged, Yadav said.

The role of the contractual workers can be compared with that of Hanuman, because they play an important role in managing the day-to-day working of the government, Yadav said.

On several occasions, the government took important decisions on improving the service conditions of the contractual workers, wages, and their future, he said.

The government will continue to pay attention to their requirements in the future, too, the Chief Minister said.

