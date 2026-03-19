MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Participate In Interactive Session In Jaipur On March 21 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in an interactive session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh in Jaipur on March 21.

The MP Industries Department will organise the session. Yadav will interact with industrialists and hold one-to-one talks with them.

Industrialists from sectors including agriculture, food processing, dairy, textiles, automobile, EV, mining and tourism will participate in the session.

Earlier, a similar interactive session focused on the textile sector was held in Bhilwara. This is the second such event organised by the Madhya Pradesh government in Rajasthan.

According to the industries department, the purpose of the event is to inform industrialists and investors in Jaipur and across Rajasthan about business opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and encourage them to invest in the state.

Principal Secretary of the industries department Raghvendra Singh and managing director of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) Chandramauli Shukla will accompany Yadav to the event.

3rd phase of ‘Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the third phase of the state-wide ‘Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign’ from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, on Thursday.

The annual 90-day mass initiative began from March 19 and will conclude on June 30.

The campaign focuses on saving water by reviving dried rivers and ponds, repairing wells and stepwells, constructing canals and carrying out other water conservation activities.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to actively participate in the initiative, emphasising that ‘Saved water means a prosperous future.’