MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Jal Ganga Abhiyan From March 19, River Origins To Be Developed

MP News: Jal Ganga Abhiyan From March 19, River Origins To Be Developed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jal Ganga Abhiyan would be launched across the state on March 19, said chief minister Mohan Yadav in a meeting at the Mantralaya on Thursday.

He said that the sources of rivers originating in the state would be developed and intensive tree plantations would be undertaken around them.

The CM stressed the need to encourage community participation in setting up water- kiosks (pyau) in rural and urban areas and directed to discourage the use of plastic bottles.

Yadav instructed district -in-charge ministers to lead the campaign in their districts.

Member of Parliaments, MLAs and urban bodies’ representatives should ensure their participation, he said.

District collectors will play role of nodal officer and monitor the implementation of the Abhiyan.

The departments of revenue, water resources, horticulture, public health engineering, Narmada Valley Development, forests, Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Industries and MSME, environment, Sanskrit, women and child development, school education and agriculture development and farmers welfare will also participate.

Under the campaign, an international water conference will be held in Bhopal from May 23 to May 24, Kshipra Parikrama Yatra from May 25 to May 26, Mahadev River Katha on the banks of the Kshipra in Ujjain on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on May 26 and Sadanira

Sammelan from May 30 to June 7 at Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal.

Satellite mapping of the state’s agricultural land will be unveiled.

The panchayat and rural development department will implement 2,200 water conservation and enhancement projects worth Rs 170 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Watershed Development 2.0.

The construction of 86,360 farm ponds and 553 AMRUIT Sarovars which started in 2025 with Rs 2,500 crore, will be completed this year. The department will also undertake groundwater enrichment and restoration of ancient traditional water harvesting structures in the areas covered by the single village scheme of the Jal Jeevan Mission.