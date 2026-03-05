Middle East Crisis: MP Sets Up 24x7 Help Control Room For Stranded Citizens | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government of Madhya Pradesh has established a 24x7 control room at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi and at Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal to assist residents of the state currently stranded in Middle Eastern countries.

Till Thursday evening, 50 families had contacted the government seeking help.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government is fully sensitive and alert regarding the Middle East crisis and has made important arrangements to assist citizens of the state. A special control room has been established for this purpose, Yadav said.

Teams from the Home Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the office of the Resident Commissioner at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi have been deployed. Information received from family members through the CM Helpline (181) is being taken seriously. Registration of affected individuals is being carried out and proper records are being maintained.

In coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, arrangements have been made to safely bring back citizens to the country.

During this period, necessary arrangements including food and other essential facilities are also being ensured for the affected citizens. Continuous communication has also been established with their family members.

Around 50 families have registered so far seeking help to bring back their family members stranded in the war zone in these countries.