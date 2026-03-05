Bhopal News: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Bike Autorickshaw Collision

In a shocking twist to what was initially believed to be a tragic accident, a fire at a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Madurai, which claimed the life of a senior woman officer last month, has now been found to be a case of premeditated murder. | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths died after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an autorickshaw on Wednesday evening under Gunga police station limits.

Two persons travelling in the autorickshaw were also injured in the incident. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way, police said.

According to police, Chandan Sehriya, 36, a resident of Junapani village, and Sandeep Mahra, 27, a resident of Kalara village, were travelling towards the city on a motorcycle. When they reached near Semri village, their motorcycle was hit by an autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

The duo sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital by locals, where they died during treatment. Meanwhile, two of the five passengers travelling in the autorickshaw were also injured in the mishap.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated a head-on collision between the motorcycle and the autorickshaw.

However, some eyewitnesses claimed that a car first hit the motorcycle, causing it to crash into the autorickshaw. CCTV footage in the area is being examined to determine the exact cause of the mishap, police added.