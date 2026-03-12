MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Reaches Delhi, To Meet Union Ministers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived at Delhi on Wednesday night. Yadav will meet several union ministers in Delhi.

He will meet the Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil, and others.

Yadav will put up some demands on behalf of the state government before some departments of the Centre.

The officers of the departments, whose ministers the chief minister is going to meet, have also been called to Delhi.

The CM’s secretariat has prepared a draft regarding the demands that Yadav will put up before the central government’s departments.

Because of the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, MPs will get a smaller amount of central funds for five years.

The government is trying to get some funds from the central projects separately to fill the gap.