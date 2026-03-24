MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Banke Bihari Temple In Vrindavan, After Attending Satsang In Mirzapur--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday.

During his visit, Yadav performed pooja at the temple and prayed for the happiness and well-being of all people.

The temple, which is one of the most famous religious places in Vrindavan, saw the presence of devotees and temple priests during the visit.

Yadav spent some time at the temple and took part in the prayer rituals. He expressed his devotion and respect for Lord Banke Bihari and said that visiting such holy places brings peace and positive energy.

बांके बिहारी लाल की जय!



आज वृंदावन धाम स्थित श्री बांके बिहारी मंदिर में ठाकुर जी के दर्शन-पूजन कर सभी के लिए मंगलकामना की।



राधे-राधे! pic.twitter.com/d1Z1krXVOj — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 24, 2026

Devotees present at the temple also welcomed the Chief Minister during his visit. The visit highlighted the spiritual importance of Vrindavan and the deep faith people have in Lord Banke Bihari.

Yadav attended satsang in Mirzapur

Mohan Yadav visited the Saktashgarh Ashram in Chunar tehsil of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, where he sought blessings from Swami Adgadanand Maharaj.

When he arrived at the ashram, saints, devotees and local people welcomed him warmly. The Chief Minister stayed at the ashram for more than an hour and joined a satsang program. The atmosphere at the event was very spiritual, and many local residents were also present. People there said it was a special and memorable moment for them.

During the satsang, Yadav spoke about the importance of guidance from saints in a person’s life. He said that saints help people follow the right path and live a good life. He also said that a person can reach true divinity through saintliness and spiritual values.

He praised Swami Adgadanand Maharaj and said that his life and teachings inspire many people.