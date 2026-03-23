MP News: State AI Mission To Be Launched Shortly, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the State AI (Artificial Intelligence) Mission will be launched shortly and will be a target-oriented initiative aimed at strengthening the government system and promoting good governance.

The mission is intended to accelerate development and make the government system more effective, transparent and citizen-oriented.

Through the State AI Mission, early identification of risks in key sectors such as agriculture, health, nutrition and natural disaster management will be possible. He was addressing ministers ahead of the Cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya on Monday. He added that the State AI Mission will be implemented in a phased manner.

In 2026-27, structural development for AI techniques will be undertaken and existing AI technologies will be integrated to strengthen groundwork. In 2027-28, successful use cases will be implemented comprehensively across departments. In 2028-29, AI will be developed as a permanent institutional capacity within the government. The use of AI is part of innovations being promoted in the state.

Yadav also briefed ministers about his recent visit to Jaipur to attract investment. He said the state secured investment proposals worth Rs 5,055 crore.