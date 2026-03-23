Bhopal News: Next Army Day Parade In City, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Meets CM Mohan Yadav | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal and held deliberations on encouraging youths to join the Indian Army.

The Chief Minister Yadav said that the next Army Day parade would be held in Bhopal, which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also attend.

At the meeting, Yadav said events for Army Day, which falls on January 15, 2027, would begin on November 1, the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. As a preliminary event, on the state's foundation day on November 1, 2026, activities such as hot air balloon rides, a motorcycle rally, races and other events will be organised under Meri Maati campaign.

Under the campaign, soil will be collected from all the states and will be brought to Shaurya Smarak (War Memorial) in Bhopal where a Sankalp Vriksh (Pledge Tree) will be planted.

Rehearsals for the Army Day parade on January 15 will be held on January 9, 11 and 13. A military exhibition will be organised from January 7 to January 12. Military exercises will be conducted on Bhopal's Upper Lake on January 11 and 12.

Atal Path, Aerocity Road, BHEL Kalibadi Road and BHEL Link Road have been proposed as routes for the Army parade. Shaurya Sandhya at TT Nagar Stadium and military exhibition will be organised at Jamboree Maidan. Water sports, an air show and military exercise activities will take place on Upper Lake.