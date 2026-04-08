MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Atal Bihari Vajpayee Administrative Building, Key Projects At Krishi Manthan-2026 In Jabalpur -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the Krishi Manthan-2026 program at Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Jabalpur, on Wednesday.

On this occasion, he inaugurated a new administrative building built at a cost of ₹13 crore, named Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Administrative Building.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several other agriculture and skill development projects including -

Administrative building of the Sugarcane Research Centre in Bohani (₹1.11 crore)

Skill Development Centre in Balaghat (₹1 crore)

Automated Liquid Bio-Fertilizer Production Centre in Jabalpur (₹1.26 crore)

Four units of the Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department (₹4.92 crore)

किसानों के अनुभव, विज्ञान के नवाचार, सरकार की नीतियों और बाजार की संभावनाओं को एक सूत्र में पिरोने का सशक्त प्रयास है ‘कृषि मंथन’ कार्यशाला...



आज जबलपुर में आयोजित ‘कृषि मंथन’ कार्यक्रम में जवाहरलाल नेहरू कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के नवीन प्रशासनिक भवन, स्वचालित तरल जैव उर्वरक उत्पादन… pic.twitter.com/VJcowVftuv — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 8, 2026

An exhibition was also organised under the program, showcasing more than 100 innovation-based agriculture projects.

Exhibits included the Agriculture Sakhi Natural Farming Training Model, natural farming models, drone high-tech hub, paddy straw cutting harvester, and battery-operated rich planter with drip line installer.

Under the Input Resource Centre project, farmer Anil Patel from Mohania village in Panagar block demonstrated a bio-digester unit.

Using kitchen waste, cow dung, cow urine, and other organic materials, the unit can produce nearly 200 litres of organic fertilizer in 45 days.

Speaking to the media, CM Mohan Yadav urged Congress leaders to stop political blame games.

He said that during the past 55 years, irrigation coverage was only 7.5 lakh hectares, with limited electricity and water in fields.

He highlighted that in just 2 years, the government has increased irrigated land to over 10 lakh hectares, now reaching 55 lakh hectares, with plans to expand it to 100 lakh hectares in 5 years.