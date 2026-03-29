MP News: CM Mohan Yadav And Khandelwal Hold Meet; State Executive To See Light Of Day Soon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal in the CM House on Saturday.

According to reports, at the meeting, which continued for a long time, came up the issues related to the formation of the BJP executive committee, political appointments, and the names of alderman.

The BJP's executive committee has got the central leadership's approval. The state BJP unit has been given a free hand to take decisions on the names of some leaders to be included in the committee.

Both Yadav and Khandelwal discussed those names, sources said.

The central leadership also approved the names of the politicians to be appointed to corporations, boards, commissions, and authorities.

The central leadership has advised its state counterpart to make most of the appointments at one go.

Keeping that in mind, the names of some more leaders are being included in the list. The names of alderman for the municipal corporations have also been finalised. This issue also figured in the discussion between the two leaders.