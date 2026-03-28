Bhopal News: National Political Parties – Madhya Pradesh Contributes More Than Uttar Pradesh's, In 2024-25 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh emerged as a larger contributor to national political parties than Uttar Pradesh in 2024-25, with the bulk of donations from the state going to the BJP.

According to contribution reports submitted to the Election Commission of India, Madhya Pradesh contributed Rs 55.77 crore, surpassing Uttar Pradesh’s Rs 52.47 crore during the same period.

The report focuses on donations above Rs 20,000 received by national political parties during 2024-25, based on details submitted to the Election Commission.

The trend points to an uneven flow of funds from Madhya Pradesh, with a majority of contributions going to the BJP and relatively little to other parties, especially the Congress. The gap reflects limited financial backing for other parties from the state.

As per the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, the BJP received Rs 54.03 crore. In comparison, the Congress secured Rs 1.33 crore, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received around Rs 0.39 crore. The CPI(M) accounted for a negligible share.

Corporate and business houses emerged as the largest contributors, accounting for a major portion of donations. Of the total amount, around Rs 38.48 crore came from corporates, while indvidual donors contributed about Rs 17.21 crore, indicating a strong reliance on organised sector funding.

At the national level, political parties received a total of Rs 6648.56 crore in donations above Rs 20,000 during the same period, indicating that Madhya Pradesh’s share remains relatively small in the overall funding landscape.