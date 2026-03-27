Bhopal News: BMC Begins Trial Run Of ₹220 Crore Waste-To-Charcoal Plant |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday began the trial run of a torrefied charcoal plant at Adampur garbage processing site. The facility has been established by NTPC Limited as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The plant is designed to process approximately 400 tons of dry waste daily, converting it into torrefied charcoal, which will be utilised by NTPC for its operations. Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain inspected the facility and reviewed its functioning, directing officials to expedite full-scale operations.

Developed at an estimated cost of Rs220 crore under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the plant is spread across 15 acres and is the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh and the second in India. A similar facility was earlier set up in Varanasi but Bhopal project incorporates improved technology based on that experience.

During the trial phase, about 800 tonnes of dry waste have already been processed with a target of treating 1,800 tons. Officials said that BMC would save an estimated Rs 7.30 crore annually by lowering waste management costs.

Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said that the project would reduce waste disposal costs and prevent the accumulation of waste in the city.